2nd T20I: India Women Beat Australia By 4 Runs In Thrilling Super Over

India beat Australia in the second Women’s T20I to draw level in the five-match series. But the hosts had to play out of their skins as the match went right down to a thrilling Super Over.

Batting first, the Aussies got off to a flying start courtesy of a 29-run stand for the opening wicket between Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney for the opening wicket. Deepti Sharma gave India a breather after she got rid of Healy, having scored 25 with five fours.

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath put on an unbeaten partnership of 158 runs off 16.3 overs and helped Australia post a massive score of 187 for the loss of one wicket.

Deepti picked up one wicket and conceded only 31 runs. Devika Vaidya had an off-day as she leaked 32 runs in the three overs she bowled.

India didn’t die wondering in their run-chase as they scored 55 runs in the powerplay. Shafali Verma threw the kitchen sink at everything to score 34 runs off 23 balls. But she played one shot too many and got out to Alana King.

Heather Graham dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues soon to put pressure on India. Thereafter, Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana put on 61 runs for the third wicket to bring the hosts back into the contest.

Mandhana got out for 79 off 49 while trying to ramp Annabelle Sutherland over fine leg. From there on, Richa Ghosh took over and played some delightful shots. She scored 23 runs off 13 balls with three fours. But it was Vaidya, who carved Megan Schutt through the third man region for a four to take the match into the Super Over.

Richa started the Super Over with a six off Graham before getting out. Thereafter, Smriti smashed a six followed by a four. She ended by taking three runs as India scored 20 runs in the one-over eliminator.

Alyssa Healy started Australia’s chase with a six off Renuka Singh followed by a risky single. Renuka made amends by getting rid of Healy after Radha Yadav took a well-judged catch at long off. Healy finished off with a six, but India got home.