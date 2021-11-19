2nd T20I: India restrict New Zealand to 153

Superb death bowling from India helped restrict New Zealand to 153/6 after their flying start in the 2nd T20I match at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 8 overs for just 45 runs and took a wicket each. Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were quite expensive but recovered well in the death overs. The pick of the bowlers though was debutant Harshal Patel. The pacer went for 25 and took 2 big wickets in his spell.

The bowlers made things tough for the Kiwis and were rewarded with timely wickets. India would back themselves to chase it down.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first against the Kiwis. Team India has made one change in the XI for the second T20 against New Zealand in Ranchi, as fast bowler Harshal Patel makes his debut for the Indian team. Harshal replaced Mohammed Siraj in the XI, who had faced a finger injury during the final over of the New Zealand innings.

The side is currently leading the three-match series 1-0, having won the first game in Jaipur by five wickets.

Harshal Patel was selected for the T20I squad against New Zealand after an incredible outing in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, where he took 32 wickets.

India will look to clinch the series albeit with a more impactful batting performance from the middle-order in the second T20 International against New Zealand tonight.

India Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Playing XI:

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult