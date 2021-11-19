2nd T20I: India Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets To Seal Series

India won the 2nd T20I match and also won the series by 2-0 against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul both scored fifties while Rishabh Pant “The Finisher” finished the match with a one-handed six.

After a last-over victory in the first T20 game, India will now look to seal the series with another win in Ranchi on Friday. New Zealand will try to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats in T20Is.

This is India’s fifth successive bilateral T20I series win at home and first series win for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as full-time captain and coach respectively.