2nd Special OJEE to held on 3rd, 4th & 7th Sept

Bhubaneswar: The second Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 will be conducted on the 3rd, 4th and 7th of September, 2022, the OJEE Chairman informed in a public notice on Wednesday.

Here is the Schedule for the 2nd Special OJEE, 2022

Candidates can download their admit cards from August 28 onwards from the OJEE website using their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in four shifts on each day of the examination.

The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed in the official websites of OJEE (www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com). The candidates and their parents have been advised to keep visiting above websites for latest updates.