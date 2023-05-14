2nd G20 Culture Meeting Kick Starts In Bhubaneswar

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The delegates from G20 members, guest nations, and several international organisations arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha today for the Second G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting. The meeting aims to build on the discussions from the 1st CWG meeting held in February at Khajuraho and the expert-driven Global Thematic Webinars focusing on the four priority areas of the CWG: Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

Meeting the press today in Bhubaneswar, the Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy highlighted the unique theme of India’s G20 Presidency “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment. Shri G.Kishan Reddy remarked that it emphasises upon the concept of world as one family and aims for environmental sustainability and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles and national development.

Talking about the agenda of the Meeting, the Minister explained there will be sessions on the four priority areas of the Culture Working Group – Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property, Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

Union Minister also said “There will be discussions around collaborative initiatives, such as cultural exchange programs, joint heritage conservation projects, and cross-cultural dialogues that can strengthen our connections and build more resilient and interconnected communities.”

Addressing the Press Conference Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal said that after Shri Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister, the restitution of Cultural property has been fast-forwarded.

He said the discussion on a ‘Sustainable Future’ will focus on what our next generation inherits. He also said that the Cultural sites should be linked with economic activities and tourism should be developed on such sites to promote employment opportunities for the locals. He also highlighted that technology will be promoted at the sites.

Smt Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Co-Chair, G20 CWG talked about the collaborative power that the G20 members, the guest nations and the international organisations hold to harness the power of culture to unite our nations and foster a sense of global solidarity.