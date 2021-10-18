2nd Edition Of Naval Commanders’ Conference Commences

New Delhi: The second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2021 commenced on 18 Oct 2021 at New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Naval Commanders during the inaugural session and interacted with them on matters pertaining to national security.

The conference is attended by all Operational and Area Commanders of the Indian Navy to review major operational, materiel, logistics, Human Resource Development, training, and administrative activities.

Minister Singh stated that as a responsible maritime stakeholder India supports consensus based principles and a peaceful, open, rule based and stable world order and envision Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with the universal values of rule based freedom of navigation and free trade in which the interests of all participating countries are protected. Being an important country in this maritime route the role of our Navy becomes more important in ensuring the security of this region. The RM expressed happiness at the Navy effectively carrying out these responsibilities.

Speaking about the rapidly changing economic and political relations across the world, DM said that these economic interests do cause some stress in the relations. Therefore, there is a greater need to maintain peace and stability within the Indian Maritime Zones in order to boost the trade and economic activities. India Navy’s role in ensuring maintenance of this peace and stability in the region is going to increase manifold in the times to come.