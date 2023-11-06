2nd direct flight between Bhubaneswar-Jeypore begins today

Bhubaneswar: The second flight service connecting Bhubaneswar to Jeypore (Koraput) took off from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The air services will be available twice a week, every Monday and Friday.

IndiaOne Air, which has completed a year of operation on the route, will start the second flight service under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. According to the company, the flight services are financially supported by the Government of Odisha.

The flight will take off at 7.10 a.m. every Monday and land in Jeypore at 8.45 a.m. On Fridays, it will take off at 9.00 a.m. from Bhubaneswar and arrive at Jeypore at 10.35 a.m.

The inaugural airfare of this flight service has been fixed at Rs 2,999.