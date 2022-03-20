2nd Covishield Dose Can Be Given Between 8-16 Weeks After First Dose

Hyderabad: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Sunday said that the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can now be taken eight to 16 weeks after the first shot.

At present, the second dose of Covishield is administered between 12 to 16 weeks after the first dose under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy.

“The latest recommendation of NTAGI is based on recent global scientific evidence derived from programmatic data,” PTI quoted an official source as saying.

The decision will lead to accelerated administration of the second dose of Covishield to the remaining six to seven crore individuals amid rising cases in several countries, the source said

No change in the interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended by the NTAGI. The vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech will continue being administered 28 days after the first dose.