2nd Covid wave dangerous; Chhattisgarh-like situation might happen: ILS Director

Bhubaneswar: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Director Ajay Parida has warned the people to remain on guard as the second Covid wave might be dangerous.

Parida said the situation might worsen like in Chhattisgarh if people become careless and throw all coronavirus norms to the winds.

The new strain is more dangerous than the previous one, the ILS Director said and added that it is premature to say when the virus will die down.

Parida said, the situation is being examined and it is high time the people must be conscious of the fact to keep the coronavirus at bay.

The ILS Director’s warning has come at a time when the state registered 879 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday. Parida said the review of the situation is being done on a regular basis and added that the government might take big decisions to ward off the corona crisis.

