2nd AIIMS In Odisha: Central Team Visits Sundargarh MCH

Sundargarh: A five-member central team visited Sundargarh Medical College & Hospital to review infrastructural facilities.

The Central team reached Sundargarh district yesterday and stayed at a guest house of the NTPC at Darlipali at night. The members visited the medical college in the morning today.

Health and Family Welfare Department Minister Naba Kisore Das had earlier urged the Centre to set up the second AIIMS of Odisha in Sundargarh district.

In a letter to Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, Das said, for setting up the new AIIMS in the State, the infrastructure for Sundergarh medical college and hospital can be used. This project is being worked out under an MoU between State government and the NTPC.

Das cited that as Sundargarh is well-connected by road and railways and the Jharsuguda airport is close by, it has strong base for an AIIMS.

Besides, the infrastructure of already-established 500-bed medical college hospital with facilities for 100 MBBS students, which is set up with CSR fund support of NTPC promoted by the State Government, could be utilised to set up an AIIMS in Sundargarh. This facility would not only be of help for western Odisha but also people of neighbouring States, Das stated.

Odisha has a fully functional AllMS in Bhubaneswar which has emerged as one of the leading institutions in terms of medical education and quality health care.