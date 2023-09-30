29th All India RPF Hockey Championship 2023 In Bhubaneswar Concludes

Bhubaneswar: The four-day long 29th Inter Railway Railway Protection Force (RPF) Hockey Tournament being held at KIIT Stadium from 27th to 30th September 2023 has been concluded today.

The RPF Hockey Team of Northern Railway defeated South Eastern Railway RPF Hockey Team by 2-0 goals and bagged the Championship Trophy.

Gracing the occasion in the Final Match, East Coast Railway General Manager Shri Manoj Sharma handed over the Champion Trophy and Runners Up Trophy to the respective RPF Hockey Teams in presence of ECoR Principal Chief Security Commissioner & IG/RPF Shri Alok Bohra.

Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR and senior officials of ECoR HQs and Khurda Road Division were also present amongst the dignitaries.

Altogether, 08 RPF Hockey Teams from different Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways had participated in the tournament. The RPF Hockey Teams participated in the Tournament includes Northern Railway (New Delhi), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata), Western Railway (Mumbai), North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur), Southern Railway (Chennai), West Central Railway (Jabalpur), Central Railway (Mumbai) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).