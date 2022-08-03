29-YO Arrested In Jahangirpuri Communal Violence

New Delhi: Police here have arrested a 29-year-old accused in connection with Jahangirpuri communal violence in April.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused, Sanwar Malik.

We have information that he is not apprehended this time, he will flee to his native place in West Bengal. Malik worked as a scrap dealer in Jahangirpuri…,” Deputy police commissioner Vichitra Veer said.

Veer added Malik, who was declared a proclaimed offender, and other co-accused allegedly instigated the public and threw stones, and bottles at the procession and the police deployed there. He said the Delhi police announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to Malik’s arrest.

Veer said when a police team tried to arrest Malik, he initially managed to flee. “Our team finally nabbed him. Locals tried to help the accused and threw bricks at the raiding team. But even after suffering injuries, the police team succeeded in overpowering and arresting him.”

Over two dozen accused have been arrested so far in connection with the case.