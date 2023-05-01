Bhubaneswar: As many as 2836 mini Anganwadis of Odisha have been upgraded and converted into Anganwadi centres by the State Government on Monday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard It is worth noting that the Chief Minister has always given importance to the health and awareness of children and women in the State. The Government has taken this decision on the direction of the Chief Minister.

Out of 74154 Anganwadi centres in the State, there were 10416 mini Anganwadis. Out of them 2836 mini Anganwadis have been upgraded.

Along with this, more funds will also be provided to cover the various activities of these Anganwadi centres, such as medicines, furniture and administrative expenses. For this, 114 posts of supervisor have been created across the State, according to an release issued by the Chief minister’s Office.

With this upgradation, one Anganwadi Helper will be appointed in each Anganwadi Center to assist the Anganwadi Worker. Thus 2836 Anganwadi Helpers will be recruited and in addition, 2836 mini Anganwadi worker posts will be upgraded to Anganwadi Worker posts. For this, the State Government will spend an additional Rs 18.75 crore annually.