28 SCB Nursing Students Test Positive For COVID-19 

Cuttack: As many as 28 students of SCB College of Nursing in Cuttack have been tested positive for the COVID-19 during the last two days, Principal Bijayalaxmi Das informed today.

Reportedly, the swab tests of all the students were sent for testing after the 28 came out positive.

While the infectees have been put under isolation, sanitisation work has been carried out on the school premises to prevent the further spread of the virus.

It is pertinent to mention that Odisha today registered another massive spike in COVID-19 cases as 4714 more persons, including 416 children below 18 years of age, tested positive for the virus in the state during the last 24 hours.