2792 Villages In Odisha To Be Connected With 4G Mobile Service

Bhubaneswar: A total of 2792 uncovered villages in Odisha will get 4G mobile service soon. Kandhamal district will be the highest to get 4G mobile connectivity in 465 villages.

Of the 2792 uncovered villages for mobile 4G services in Odisha, 57 villages are in Angul district, Balangir-07, Balasore-11, Bargarh-12, Boudh-118, Bhadrak-16, Cuttack-37, Debagarh-83, Dhenkanal-10, Gajapati-238, Ganjam-194, Jagatsinghpur-02, Jajpur-41, Jharsugurda-03, Kalahandi-203, Kandhamal-465, Kendrapara-07, Kendujhar-80, Khurda-09, Koraput-270, Malkangiri-102, Mayurbhanj-165, Nabarangpur-15, Nayagarh-130, Nuapada-28, Puri-04, Rayagada-203, Sambalpur-81, Subarnapur-05 and Sundargarh-196 villages.

Digital inclusion and connectivity for all is an integral part of the ‘Antyodaya’ vision of the Government. In his Independence Day address in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call for saturation of government schemes.

Also Read: Union Cabinet Clears Project Worth Rs. 26,316 Cr For Saturation Of 4G Mobile Services In Uncovered Villages

The Union Cabinet on 27.07.2022 approved the project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across the country.

The total cost of the Project is Rs. 26,316 Cr.

The project will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas.

The project has a provision to include 20% additional villages on account of rehabilitation, new settlements, withdrawal of services by existing operators etc.

In addition, 6,279 villages having only 2G/3G connectivity shall be upgraded to 4G.

Last year Government approved a project for providing 4G mobile services in 7,287 uncovered villages in 44 aspirational districts across 5 states.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Brings 4G Mobile Connectivity To 3 Remote GPs In Odisha’s Malkangiri

The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund. The project cost of Rs. 26,316 Cr includes capex and 5 year opex.

BSNL is already in process of deployment of Atmanirbhar 4G technology stack, which will be deployed in this project as well.

The project is a significant step towards the vision of the Government to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. This project will promote delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine, tele-education etc. through mobile broadband and generate employment in rural areas.

Also Read: Jio Tops 4G Download Speed Chart In April: TRAI Data