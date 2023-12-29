Indian Navy proudly unveils the new Design of Admirals’ Epaulettes

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Friday unveiled the new Design of Admirals’ Epaulettes, which has been inspired by the Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The design was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on December 4 in Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on the occasion of Navy Day. It has been released for the ranks of Admiral, Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral, the three senior-most positions in the Indian Navy.

During his Navy Day speech, PM Modi said that the epaulettes of Navy officers will carry a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj’s army. He also announced renaming ranks in the Indian Navy as per Indian culture.

Taking to X on Friday, the Indian Navy said that the adoption of the new design reaffirms India’s commitment to the two pillars of “Panch Pran – Virasat Par Garv and Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti”.

The design comprises a golden navy button, an octagon, a sword, and a telescope.