275 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 188 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 275 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 275 COVID-19 positive cases, 59 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 216 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 188 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 105,275 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,379 are active cases while 100,896 persons have recovered and 979 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.