274 Lecturers Join State Aided Degree Colleges In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 274 lecturers joined State Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges today. 156 of them are in English, 117 in Political science and 1 in Mathematics. An induction programme was organised at State convention centre in Lok Sewa Bhawan.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that all the teachers will have a significant role in improving college education and providing a boost to our higher education eco-system.

He asked the new lecturers to not to limit student’s knowledge only to syllabus.

He expected the political science teachers to help students to learn from society and understand the real socio-political issues of current society. We need ‘aware and responsive’ youth who can bring positive changes to society in a democratic set-up like ours, he added.

Speaking on English education, he said, “We also need quality education in English language. Knowledge in English can help the students to understand global issues better and their impact on us. With increasing globalisation of economy, it can help them learn adequate skills better and make them competitive in job markets.”

He further said that Odisha is now a leading state in higher education. It’s in fact steadily becoming a hub of higher education with top technology and professional institutions opening their centres in the state. However, traditional degree education is essential for youngsters to understand society and learn skills to face the challenges of changing environment in society, he added.

Speaking that his government is keen to energise our higher education, he said that we have launched recruitment drives to fill up vacant teachers’ posts on a massive scale, both in government and non-government aided colleges. Appointments in regular intervals have resulted in a perceptible increase in teacher-student ratio. The process of recruitment has also now become faster and more transparent with application of technology, he emphasised.

He hoped that with their knowledge and skill, the lecturers will uphold the dignity and sanctity of this sacred profession and achieve the desired goal.

Higher Education Minister Shri Rohit Pujari highlighted the initiatives taken up by his department to improve the higher education environment of the state. He said as per CM’s direction, we are making endeavours to create world class opportunities for students.

Development Commissioner Shri PK Jena said that the CM is working for a new Odisha and we all have a responsibility to for transformation of the state. He expected the lecturers to transform young minds in this direction.

Three new recruits Nafisa Alli, Rohit Parabhoi and Nibedita Patel sharing their experiences on the recruitment process. They thanked the CM for the 5T initiative for which the process has been extremely fair, transparent and quick.

Interacting with the new lecturers, Secretary to CM 5T Shri VK Pandian described how the Chief Minister gives utmost importance to transparency in public life. For the Chief Minister, the entire state is his family, and each citizen has a right to fair and merit based opportunity in every field, he added.

Principal Secretary Higher Education Shri Bishnupada Sethi gave the welcome address and additional Secretary offered the vote of thanks.