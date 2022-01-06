272 Branch Post Offices To Come Up In 11 LWE-Affected Dists Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Under the direction of Govt Of India, the Department of Posts will extend its network in 11 Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected districts of Odisha and open 272 numbers of Branch Post Offices in these districts.

Out of 272 approved Branch Post Offices, 128 branch Post Offices have already opened during the period from 01.10.2021 to 31.12.2021 and rest 144 Branch Post Offices will be opened by 31.03.2022.

As many as 544 young people will get employment and postal services will be provided to 4.14 lakh populace in these districts.

During this current financial year a sum of Rs.62.97 crore has been distributed to 4.43 lakh beneficiaries of MGNREGS and Rs.4.72 lakh to UJALA beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Similarly 8.98 lakh accounts have been opened in the name of girl child under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) scheme in Odisha. Out of which 2.4 lakh accounts opened in LWE districts.