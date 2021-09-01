271 New Posts For Sundergarh MCH

Sundergarh: Various teaching, non-teaching and administrative posts have been created for the Medical College and Hospital in Sundergarh, informed the Odisha Health and Family Welfare department.

As many as 160 teaching and 85 non-teaching posts in various disciplines of the medical college and hospital have been created. Similarly, 10 posts have been created in the office of the Dean & Principal while 16 in the office of the Superintendent of the medical college and hospital.

The newly-created posts shall be filled up following the relevant recruitment rule and provision of ORV Act. The base level Group ‘B’ posts shall be filled up on contractual basis initially following the relevant recruitment rules and provisions of ORV Act. The level Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ posts will also be filled up initially on contractual basis, the letter added.