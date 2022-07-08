27 students of Cuttack college test Covid positive

Cuttack: At least 27 students of UN College of Science and Technology at Adaspur in Cuttack district tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday.

While one among the infected students is a boy, the rest of them are girls. Eight among them are getting treatment under isolation at the guest house of the hostel. Other students have been sent home.

All the classes in the college have been suspended for seven days following the development.

As per reports, the students of different streams of the college tested Covid-19 following their tests. Most of the students stay in the college hostel.

The principal of the college also announced the closure of the hostels for the next seven days. The hostels were sanitised after the boarders vacated them. The entire campus has also been sanitized.