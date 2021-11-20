263 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 10,36,230
Bhubaneswar: Another 263 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
111 from Khordha
29 from Cuttack
13 from Sambalpur
11 from Dhenkanal
10 from Jajapur
10 from Sundargarh
9 from Baleswar
7 from Deogarh
7 from Kendrapara
7 from Puri
5 from Jagatsinghpur
4 from Mayurbhanj
3 from Gajapati
3 from Jharsuguda
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Kalahandi
1 from Boudh
1 from Ganjam
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Nayagarh
1 from Sonepur
25 from State Pool
With another 263 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,36,230, said the H & FW Dept.