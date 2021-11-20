263 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 10,36,230

Bhubaneswar: Another 263 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

111 from Khordha

29 from Cuttack

13 from Sambalpur

11 from Dhenkanal

10 from Jajapur

10 from Sundargarh

9 from Baleswar

7 from Deogarh

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Puri

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Gajapati

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Kalahandi

1 from Boudh

1 from Ganjam

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

25 from State Pool

With another 263 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,36,230, said the H & FW Dept.