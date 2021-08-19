263 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 187 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 263 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 263 COVID-19 positive cases, 45 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 218 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 187 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 104,755 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,228 are active cases while 100,527 persons have recovered and 979 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.