26-YO Hacked To Death On Busy Street In Karnataka, Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru: A spine-chilling story has come to light from Karnataka’s Bidar district where a man was hacked to death by four-five men on a busy road.

Reports suggest that the 26-year-old victim, Phule, was a resident of Tripuranth village of Karnataka’s Bidar district.

According to a senior police official, the motive behind the attack was revenge.

“Around four-five attackers had planned to murder Anand Phule as part of a criminal conspiracy in order to exact revenge on him over a previous enmity,” the cop said.

The official added that the attackers managed to escape.

“Our team members are looking for clues and they will be arrested soon,” he said.