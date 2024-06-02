26 Sunstroke Deaths Reported In Odisha, 107 Cases Being Investigated

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday stated that as many as 42 sunstroke deaths were reported on May 30 and six out of them have been confirmed. Another six deaths were not due to sunstroke.

An official communiqué issued by the SRC on Sunday said that 99 alleged sunstroke death cases have been reported by the District Collectors in the last 72 hours. Of these 99 alleged cases, 20 cases have been confirmed by the District Collectors taking into account the post-mortem and joint probe. At the same time, it has been confirmed that two of the alleged reports were not due to sunstroke.

“As cumulative, during this summer a total of 141 alleged sunstroke death cases have been reported by the District Collectors of which it was confirmed that 26 cases were due to sunstroke, while eight deaths were due to other reasons,” the release read.

Currently, 107 alleged cases are pending with the District Collectors for inquiry.