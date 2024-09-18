Bolangir: Excise officials seized 26 litres of illicit liquor in Patalpada and Dangabanji area in Bolangir district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Manmath Rana (23) of Patalpada village and Khagaswar Dharua (50) of Dangabanji village.

Based on intelligence, the team of cops conducted raids in the houses of the two accused persons and seized the illicit Indian and foreign liquors from their possessions. 14 litres of liquor seized from Manmath Rana and 12 litres of liquor seized from Khageswar Dharua.

The accused persons have been forwarded to the court and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the police station against them.