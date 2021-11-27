26 Girl Students Of Residential School In Mayurbhanj Test Covid Positive

Mayurbhanj: At least 26 girl students of Chamakpur residential school under Thakurmunda block in Mayurbhanj district have tested Covid-19 positive on Friday.

Karanjia Sub-Collector, Thakurmunda BDO, Tehsildar and a doctor team will reach the school today to take stock of the situation.

Covid test of the students were conducted after majority of them showed symptoms of cold and cough. Swab samples of 15 other students have been sent to Baripada District Headquarters Hospital for testing.

Following the detection of 26 Covid infected students, all of them have been kept in isolation in the school premises.