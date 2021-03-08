25th National Road Cycling Championship: Odisha’s Swasti Singh Wins Gold

Bhubaneswar: Swasti Singh from Odisha clinched gold medal in the 60 Km Road Mass Start under Elite Women Category at the 25th National Road Cycling Championships in Mumbai on Monday.

This is the first gold medal for Odisha post-pandemic.

The 25th Senior, Junior & Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championships were being held from 5th to 8th March 2021 at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Swasti, who hails Rourkela had started cycling in 2015 when she was in Class 7. She bagged four gold medals at her first state meet. In 2018, she went on to win her first national medal in the 15 km individual time trial event at the 23rd National Road Cycling Championship.

Swosti won her first international gold medal at the age of 17 at the 5th Asian Cup Track Cycling in 2018.

In 2019, she created a new national record of 2:35:161 seconds by beating her own previous record of 2:37:00 seconds to win a bronze medal at the Track Asia Cup Cycling Championships. She followed this with a silver win at the 13th South Asian Games.