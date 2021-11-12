25 States, UTs Have Reduced VAT On Petrol & Diesel So Far

New Delhi: 25 States/UTs have so far undertaken commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and diesel to give relief to the consumers. This follows the decision of the Government of India on 3rd November, 2021 to significantly reduce Central Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel by Rs. 5 & Rs. 10 respectively. While doing so, the States were also urged to commensurately reduce VAT on Petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

The States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel are: Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarhand Rajasthan.In Lakshdweep, UT Government procures Kerala paid VAT Petrol and Diesel. Currently, there is Nil tax on Petrol and Diesel in the UT.

Following the cut in VAT, the price of Petrol has come down most in Punjab by Rs 16.02 per litre, followed by Rs 13.43 in UT of Ladakh and Rs 13.35 in Karnataka. Petrol is cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar at Rs 82.96 per litre, while it is Rs 92.02 per litre in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Petrol is priced at Rs 117.45 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is Rs 115.85 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In case of Diesel, the price has come down most in UT of Ladakh by Rs 19.61 per litre, followed by Rs 19.49 in Karnataka and Rs 19.08 in Puducherry. Diesel is cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar at Rs 77.13 per litre, while it is Rs 79.55 per litre in Aizwal, Mizoram. Diesel is priced at Rs 108.39 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is Rs 107.48 in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.