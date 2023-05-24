25 Places In Odisha Record Max Temp Of 40 °C & Above; Nuapda Sizzles At 44 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 25 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 44 °C in Nuapada followed by Jharsuguda 43.4 °C, Talcher 43.2 °C, Angul 43.1 °C, Sambalpur 42.9 °C, Sonepur 42.5 °C, and Rourkela 42.4 °C, and Dhenkanal 42.3 °C

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Bolangir was recorded at 41.7 °C, followed by Chandbali 41.6 °C, Bargarh 41.5 °C, Sundargarh 41.4 °C, Titlagarh 41.2 °C, Boudh & Kendrapara 41 °C, Hirakud 40.9 °C, Baripada 40.6 °C, Bhawanipatna 40.6 °C, Khordha 40.5 °C, Jajpur 40.5 °C, Jagatsinghpur & Nayagarh 40.2 °C, and Keonjhar 40.1 °C each.

The day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 42.8 °C and 41.6 °C respectively.

Hot weather conditions in some districts of Western Odisha & Isolated thunderstorms activity over some districts of Odisha.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during next 5 days over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be 42°C or more at a few places during next 3 days over some districts of interior Odisha (Viz. Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Bargarh).

Consequently hot & discomfort weather very likely to prevail and People are advised to take precautionary (It is advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration) measure while going outside during day time between 11am-3pm.

Isolated Thunder-storm with lightning & gusty surface winds very likely over some districts of Odisha. People are advised to keep watch on weather & take safe shelter during the thunderstorm events.