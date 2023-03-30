25 people fall in well at Indore temple

Indore: Several people were trapped after the floor covering a well at a temple in Indore sank while Ram Navami celebrations were underway on Thursday.

The incident was reported from the Shri Baleshwar temple in the Sneh Nagar area of the city.

Several videos following the incident showed chaos and rescue operations at the temple.

Six people were so far rescued following the incident.

According to the information received by India Today, the covering of the well collapsed while worshippers were standing over it inside the temple.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was informed of the incident, following which he directed authorities to expedite the rescue operations at the temple.