25 Passengers Injured In Road Mishap In Angul

Angul: As many as 25 passengers have been critically injured in a road mishap near Batisuan village on National Highway 16 under Pallahara police limits in Angul district.

According to reports, the incident took place while an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) passenger bus was en route to Angul when it collided head-on with an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction near Batisuan village.

On being informed, the police team along with the firefighters reached the spot and rescued the critically injured passengers with the help of locals. All of them were admitted to Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) in Pallahara.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.