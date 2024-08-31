25 New Excise Stations to be Set up in 16 Places of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To enhance enforcement activities, the Excise Department plans to establish 25 new excise stations across Odisha.

The Excise Commissioner, in a communication to all Excise Superintendents, mentioned that Ganjam, Balasore, and Berhampur will each receive three of these stations. Additionally, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, and Nayagarh districts are set to get two stations each.

These stations are expected to significantly bolster enforcement efforts under the excise, NDPS, and other pertinent laws. They will also address issues such as cross-border smuggling, illegal storage, and unauthorized liquor production, and prevent tragedies related to illicit alcohol in the state.

The Excise Commissioner has directed the Superintendents to assess the viability of the new stations, considering factors like the area’s size, accessibility, susceptibility to illicit liquor activities, and the incidence of cases from adjacent districts or states. A critical meeting is scheduled for September 4 to devise a more detailed strategy.