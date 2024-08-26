25 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Shunting violence, 25 Naxalites, who were active in Gangloor and Bhairamgarh area committees of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), surrendered in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a senior police official said.

Of the 25 ultras including two women, five were carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 28 lakh on their heads, the police informed Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

According to police, Shambati Madkam (23) and Jyoti Punem (27), and Mahesh Telam carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads while Guddu Kakem (20) and Sudru Punem (32), carried rewards of Rs 10,000 each on their heads. Also, Vishnu Kartam alias Monu (29), section deputy commander of platoon no. 16 ‘B’, and Jaidev Podiam (18), Mirtur LOS (local organization squad) PLGA member, were carrying rewards of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Citing disillusionment with the empty Maoist ideology and the leaders’ atrocities against tribals, they surrendered. Each individual who laid down their arms received assistance of Rs 25,000 and will be rehabilitated according to the government’s policy, stated the SP.

The SP added, “With this surrender, the number of Naxalites who have renounced violence in the district this year has reached 170. Additionally, 346 Maoists have been arrested in the district over the same period.”