25 Minors Among 189 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 189 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 25 are between the age of 0-18 years.
Among the new cases, 113 are in quarantine and 76 are local contacts.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 9
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 3
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 14
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kendrapada: 3
14. Khurda: 83
15. Mayurbhanj: 13
16. Puri: 2
17. Sambalpur: 12
18. Sonepur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 12
20. State Pool: 19
As per data:
New recoveries: 257
Cumulative tested: 24023955
Positive: 1050249
Recovered: 1039461
Active cases: 2313