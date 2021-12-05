25 Minors Among 189 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 189 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 25 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Among the new cases, 113 are in quarantine and 76 are local contacts.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 9

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 14

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kendrapada: 3

14. Khurda: 83

15. Mayurbhanj: 13

16. Puri: 2

17. Sambalpur: 12

18. Sonepur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 12

20. State Pool: 19

As per data:

New recoveries: 257

Cumulative tested: 24023955

Positive: 1050249

Recovered: 1039461

Active cases: 2313