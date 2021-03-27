25 Labourers Rescued In Malkangiri; Two Middlemen Held

Malkangiri: Malkangiri Police today rescued 25 labourers while they were being trafficked to Tamil Nadu. Two middlemen were also arrested by the cops.

According to sources, Malkangiri Police received a tip-off that two persons hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Tripura, who have arrived in Balimela area of ​​the district, were trafficking 25 labourers.

A police team led by Malkangiri PS IIC Ram Prasad Nag swung into action and conducted a raid at the bus stand rescuing the 25 women labourers including three juveniles. Two accused middleman, identified as Subramaniam and Vijay Kumar, were also arrested.

Hundreds of workers are being trafficked from the district every day. The brokers lure them by offering extra payment for work. However, the Labour Department is yet to take action in this regard, activists have alleged.

They suggested that joint raids by police and labour officials could curb the trafficking of labourers from the district.