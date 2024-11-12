Article: At least 25 people have been killed following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which targeted the southern city of Khan Younis and the refugee camp of Al-Nuseirat. The attacks, which occurred over the weekend, have resulted in significant casualties, including both fatalities and injuries. Local medical sources reported widespread damage to hospital facilities, further complicating efforts to treat the wounded.

The bombings come amidst escalating violence in the region, with both sides suffering heavy losses. The airstrikes have destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure, leaving many families displaced. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as the ongoing conflict disrupts access to essential services like healthcare and clean water.

International calls for ceasefire and humanitarian aid have intensified as the situation grows more dire. However, as of now, there has been no indication of a de-escalation in the fighting.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have not provided specific details on the targets of the strikes, but they continue to maintain that their operations are aimed at Hamas militants. Meanwhile, Palestinian officials have condemned the bombings as part of a broader campaign of violence against civilians in the enclave.

As the death toll rises, the international community remains divided over how to address the conflict, which has entered its second month with no clear end in sight.