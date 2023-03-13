25 Injured As Bhubaneswar-Bound Bus Overturns In Baripada

Baripada: As many as 25 passengers sustained injuries after a bus in which they were travelling in lost control and overturned on the National Highway-18 near Krushnachandrapur in Baripada.

A private bus, Indrani, overturned on the National Highway 18 near the Krushnachandrapur overbridge at around 12.30 am on Monday injuring more than 25 passengers. The condition of two passengers is reported to be critical, while another is suspected to have been trapped underneath the overturned bus, which was going from Rairangpur to Bhubaneswar.

The injured have been admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, while the two critically injured have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to reports, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle after a tyre rupture and it overturned on the national highway near the Krushnachandrapur flyover.

Meanwhile, Betanati police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.