25 Charred To Death, 8 Injured As Bus Catches Fire On Maharashtra Expressway

Mumbai: At least 25 people were killed and eight others injured when the bus they were travelling in caught fire on a Maharashtra expressway.

About 33 people were in the bus which was on its way to Pune, officials said, adding that the accident occurred at around 2 am on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.

Police said the bus rammed into a divider following a tyre burst and caught fire near Buldhana.

“25 people were burnt to death in the accident. The injured, including the bus driver, have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, said, Sunil Kadasane, Superintendent of Police, Buldhana.

He said a case has been registered and investigation is on.