25 bullet wounds found in Sidhu Moose Wala autopsy

Punjab: A total of 25 entry and exit bullet wounds were found in the body of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, a panel of five doctors have concluded in the post-mortem report, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. Excessive bleeding could have resulted in death, an official added.

According to medical officials, Moosewala’s right elbow was broken due to several bullet injuries. “Apart from the elbow, he sustained maximum bullets on the chest and abdomen, and two bullets in the right leg. (There was) injury to internal organs of the deceased. Excessive bleeding could have resulted in death, mainly. Viscera samples sent for further examination,” the official added, citing the report.

The 28-year-old singer, who contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on Sunday while he was driving his SUV in Punjab’s Mansa. He was declared dead at the hospital.

On Monday, the Punjab Police said they detained about 10 men in connection with the killing, with an official saying their roles were being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a key suspect, along with four others, was detained from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun in a joint operation by the state police and their Punjab counterparts.

This suspect was found hiding among pilgrims going for the Hemkund Sahib yatra in the mountains, said a senior official familiar with the matter, adding that five others have been detained from different parts of Punjab.

The Punjab Police will now ascertain the role played by them in the singer’s murder, the official added.

An abandoned car, allegedly snatched from a resident of Bhunder village, has also been recovered from the Barnala-Jalandhar Road in Moga district, police said, adding that they suspect that the assailants might have fled in this vehicle after committing the murder.