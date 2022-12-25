New Delhi: After the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the Red Fort in New Delhi Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government was spreading hatred between Hindus and Muslims to divert the country from real issues. Gandhi also said, “this is not PM Modi’s, but Ambani and Adani’s government”.

During the Red Fort speech, Mr Gandhi said, “Hindu-Muslim hatred is being spread 24×7 to divert your attention from real issues.”

“I have walked 2,800 km, but did not see any hatred. When I turn on the TV, however, I see violence,” Mr Gandhi said. Today is the last day of the yatra in this phase. Mr Gandhi and his team will go on a nine-day break, after which the yatra will resume.

“The media is a friend. But it never shows the reality of what we say because of a gag order from the backstage…But this country is one, everyone wants to live in harmony,” he said.

The yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will end in Kashmir, has so far covered Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.