24th Youth National Volleyball Ch’ship: Odisha Men Beat Gujarat & Puducherry And Women Beat Telangana

Sangli: The Odisha Men’s team defeated Gujarat & Puducherry by a score of 3:2 & 3:1 sets and the Women’s team defeated Telangana by a score of 3:2 sets.

The 24th Youth National Volleyball Championship for Men & Women is held at Islampur, Sangli, Maharastra from 10th – 15th May, 2022.

The FIVB Level I Volleyball Coaches Course held at Dr. Sivanti Adityan, FIVB Regional Development Center, Chennai, from 4th – 13th May 2022. It’s a proud moment for Odisha Volleyball that two Odia Volleyball Coaches Mrs. Sangeeta Toppo & Mr. Sudhanshu Bhushan Mishra successfully cleared the examination. Both the Coaches thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and guidance.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President – Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Hon’ble MP Kandhamal and Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the Odiya Coaches for successfully clearing the FIVB Level I Volleyball Coaches Course and Odisha Teams & for their good performance and wished them good luck for their upcoming matches.