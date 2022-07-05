245 Elephants Died In Last 3 Years In Odisha: Minister

Bhubaneswar: While the number of elephants, died in the state recently has grabbed attention, the concern over the mammals’ death has rocked the assembly today.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja in the Odisha Assembly, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Pradip Kumar Amat informed that as many as 245 elephants have died in Odisha in the last three years.

As per the 2017 elephant census, there were 1976 elephants in the State and 245 elephants have died in the State from 2019-20 to 2021-22, he said.

As per data shared by the Minister, a maximum of 35 elephant fatalities were reported from Dhenkanal followed by the Keonjhar forest division which reported 21 elephant fatalities.