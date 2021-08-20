245 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 181 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 245 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 245 COVID-19 positive cases, 45 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 218 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 181 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 105,000 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,292 are active cases while 100,708 persons have recovered and 979 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.