240 Assistant Managers, 26 System Managers Inducted to Central Cooperative Banks

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today inducted 240 Assistant Managers and 26 System Managers into service in different Central Cooperative Banks at the district level.

Joining an orientation programme for the new entrants virtually, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that this will enable the banks to have quality manpower at the front office and infuse professionalism in their functioning.

The farmers will benefit from this by way of better service delivery under financial inclusion and credit dispensation. He hoped the momentum would be sustained in the days to come.

The CM said that the cooperative sector plays a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of farmers by providing necessary impetus to their agricultural operations through credit inputs and marking support.

Patnaik further said that the Co-operative Banks and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies provide around 60 percent of the total crop loans disbursed in the state. Almost the entire paddy procurement operations and procurement of other agricultural produce are done by these PACS, he added.

In recognition of their potential in service delivery to the people, the CM added, the State Government has been giving emphasis on the strengthening of their human resources and technology up-gradation. Core Banking Solutions and computerized operations of PACS have been included as important 5T interventions of the state, he added.