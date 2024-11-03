Lucknow: The Mumbai Police apprehended a 24-year-old woman on Sunday for allegedly issuing a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Identified as Fatima Khan from the Ulhasnagar area in Maharashtra’s Thane district, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology and is reported to be mentally unstable.

The threat message was received by the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell on Saturday evening, stating that Yogi Adityanath would meet the same fate as former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique unless he resigned within ten days. The message originated from an unidentified number.

Upon receiving the threat, the authorities notified the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which managed to trace the woman linked to the threat in Ulhasnagar.

The ATS, in collaboration with the local police, conducted a visit to the woman’s home for an inquiry. Following preliminary investigations, she was escorted to the local police station for further interrogation.

Fatima has been transported to Mumbai for further questioning. A senior IPS officer has clarified that she has not been detained; rather, she received a notice subsequent to her interrogation.

Moreover, the authorities intend to perform a mental health evaluation to determine her psychological state. Following the threat, security measures for the Chief Minister have been intensified. On October 12, Baba Siddique was fatally shot by three individuals outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office.

This incident occurred shortly after the arrest of a man on Wednesday (October 30) for threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s life and demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore. According to a PTI report, the individual was identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa from Bandra East, Mumbai.