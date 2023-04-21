24-YO Student From Shot Dead At US Gas Station Few Days Before Graduation

Amaravati: A 24-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who was pursuing his Masters degree in the United States, died of gunshot wounds in a reported shooting there at a fuel station where the victim was working, according to police in the US state of Ohio.

The student was identified as Saiesh Veera and the incident happened in Columbus division of the state on Thursday, they said. According to media reports, Veera was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

“On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 am, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound,” the police said in a notification.

Columbus Fire service personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at 1:27 am, they said.

The incident remains under investigation and the family has been informed, the police added.

According to Rohit Yalamanchili, who is overseeing an online fund raiser programme to send Veera’s body back to India, the young man was doing his Master’s course and he got picked under the H-1B visa with his graduation just 10 days away.

He was going to quit his work as a clerk at the fuel station in a couple of weeks, Mr Yalamanchili added.