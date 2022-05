24 Pvt UP Schools In Odisha To Receive Grant-In-Aid

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved Grant-in-Aid eligibility of 24 Private Upper Primary Schools with effect from 1st January 2022, as per GIA Order, 2013.

Accordingly, as many as 47 Teachers of 24 Private Upper Primary Schools will be benefitted.

An amount of Rs. 68.55 Lakh will be borne per annum from the State exchequer for this Purpose, a cabinet press note read.