24 Minors Among 170 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 351 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 45 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 55,743 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.30%.

Among the new cases, 98 are in quarantine and 72 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,42,943 with 3651 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 19

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kendrapada: 11

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 61

16. Mayurbhanj: 3

17. Puri: 1

18. Sambalpur: 9

19. Sonepur: 3

20. Sundargarh: 5

21. State Pool: 14