24 Killed As Bus Plunges Over Cliff In Peru

Peru: At least 24 people were killed after a bus they were travelling in plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said.

As per reports, the bus carrying 60 passengers, including an unknown number of Haitians, departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, when it went off the road and plunged over a cliff.

Police said that the accident occurred at a difficult spot known as “Devil’s Curve,” but they said the cause remained under investigation. An unknown number of injured passengers were transported to hospitals.

Some passengers were from Haiti, the police said.

The number of Haitian migrants in Peru has been increasing, though the situation of those on the bus remains unclear. Several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside.